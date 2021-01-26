Watch: Why are educated young people joining militant groups?

A few days ago, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a final-year NED student for allegedly raising funds for Daesh in Karachi.

Umar bin Khalid, according to CTD officials, was sending money to Pakistani families in Syria.

In the recent years, Pakistani security agencies have arrested and killed several suspected terrorists, who were well-educated.

SAMAA Digital sits down with senior CTD officer Raja Umar Khattab to find why educated young people are becoming radicalized and what signs can help families identify behavioral changes in their children.