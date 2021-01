He came into support PML-N's Khawaja Asif

The PML-N's Rana Sanaullah entered an accountability court in Lahore on Friday morning with a roar.

The leader was wearing a face mask with a tiger's face printed on it. The tiger is the election symbol of the PML-N and party leaders often liken members to tigers.

He was visiting the court to attend a hearing of Khawaja Asif's assets beyond means case.

Asif was arrested in Islamabad in December last year by the National Accountability Bureau.