Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Watch: PDM protesters served halwa puri outside ECP

The alliance is protesting outside the commission

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
The Pakistan Democratic Movement protesters were served hot halwa puri for breakfast on Monday outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad.

Supporters of the opposition alliance have gathered outside the ECP against the delay in the PTI foreign funding case.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Monday the protest after meeting PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in the capital.

On Monday, Rehman announced the second round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government across Pakistan.

