Watch: Chitral youngster risks life to rescue drowning man

He had fallen into Chitral River

Posted: Jan 5, 2021
A man in Chitral's Drosh has proven that not all superheroes wear capes.

On Tuesday, Muzaffar was on his way to work when he heard the wails of an elderly man calling out for help. The man had slipped and fallen into the Chitral River while crossing a bridge.

Muzaffar immediately called his friends and devised a plan to rescue the man. In a video of the rescue mission, it can be seen that he tied himself to a rope and pulled the man out of the river.

A number of his friends helped him in the rescue operation. According to reports, the man has been sent back home and is doing better now.

 
