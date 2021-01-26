Waqas Ahmed murder case: Court approves four policemen’s physical remand

An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad remanded four policemen into police custody for eight days in the murder case of Waqas Ahmed, a resident who was killed during a police shootout.

In a hearing on Tuesday, a lawyer told the court that the remand was required for questioning the suspects. “The police have not yet seized the murder weapons from the suspects,” he said.

Following this, the court adjourned the hearing till February 3. Earlier, on January 22, the court had remanded the officers into police custody.

A man was killed and three injured after patrolling police in Faisalabad’s Dijkot opened fire at their car for not stopping on January 21.

According to the victim’s family, Waqas Ahmed and his friends were returning home from a wedding when they were stopped by four officers of the patrolling police.

“After stopping and questioning them, the police chased their car,” Ahmed’s cousin said. “The officers forced Waqas out of the car and then shot him multiple times.”

They slapped Ahmed after he had passed away as well. “They then took three other men in the car to an unknown location. We didn’t know anything about their whereabouts,” he added.

The three men were initially taken into police custody and later released after the CCPO got involved. On the other hand, the accused police officers said they chased the car as it had not stopped for a security check. “Waqas was killed in an exchange of fire,” a police officer said.

Following this, the Faisalabad CCPO took notice of the incident and launched an inquiry. The four accused police officers, including sub-inspector Shahid Manzoor, were arrested and an FIR was registered.