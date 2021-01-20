Uthal: Eight killed after coach crashes into Levies check post

Eight people, including two Levies officers, were killed after a passenger coach crashed into a security check post and overturned near Balochistan’s Uthal, officials said on Wednesday.

Twenty-two other people were injured in the accident of whom six have are in critical condition.

The bodies and injured people have been rushed to Civil Hospital, Bela.

According to a rescue official, the coach was traveling from Panjgur to Karachi. “It was stopped at a check post near Uthal when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the brakes failed,” he said.

A number of people present near the accident site said after the vehicle lost control, it smashed into the check post and then overturned.

Identification of the deceased passengers is underway after which the bodies will be sent back home.