Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Uthal: Eight killed after coach crashes into Levies check post

Twenty-two passengers injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Uthal: Eight killed after coach crashes into Levies check post

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
Eight people, including two Levies officers, were killed after a passenger coach crashed into a security check post and overturned near Balochistan's Uthal, officials said on Wednesday. Twenty-two other people were injured in the accident of whom six have are in critical condition. The bodies and injured people have been rushed to Civil Hospital, Bela. According to a rescue official, the coach was traveling from Panjgur to Karachi. "It was stopped at a check post near Uthal when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the brakes failed," he said. A number of people present near the accident site said after the vehicle lost control, it smashed into the check post and then overturned. Identification of the deceased passengers is underway after which the bodies will be sent back home.
FaceBook WhatsApp
road accident Uthal

Eight people, including two Levies officers, were killed after a passenger coach crashed into a security check post and overturned near Balochistan’s Uthal, officials said on Wednesday.

Twenty-two other people were injured in the accident of whom six have are in critical condition.

The bodies and injured people have been rushed to Civil Hospital, Bela.

According to a rescue official, the coach was traveling from Panjgur to Karachi. “It was stopped at a check post near Uthal when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the brakes failed,” he said.

A number of people present near the accident site said after the vehicle lost control, it smashed into the check post and then overturned.

Identification of the deceased passengers is underway after which the bodies will be sent back home.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Uthal road accident, balochistan uthal accident, passenger coach accident, road accident in uthal, levies checkpost
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.