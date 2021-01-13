Usama Satti murder: PM Khan assures detailed investigation into case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured a complete investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Usama Satti, who was shot dead by the police in Islamabad’s G/10.

The premier met Satti’s father in Bani Gala on Wednesday and prayed for the bereaved. He promised to ensure that the perpetrators are punished.

Five officers of the capital’s Anti-Terror Squad, Constable Muhammad Mustafa, Superintendent Hafiz Ikhtikar Ahmed, Constable Mudassar Mukhtiar, Constable Shakeel Ahmed, and Constable Saeed Ahmed, fired 17 bullets at the victim’s car of which six hit him.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had a telephone conversation with the victim’s father. He told him to look over the inquiry report prepared by the home department and district administration.

The reports won’t be sent ahead unless you [Satti’s father] approve of it, Rasheed said.

On the other hand, the five accused officers were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday where the investigating officer revealed that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas asked the officer if the suspects’ statements have been recorded. The officer responded that the statement have not been recorded in front of the judicial magistrate yet.

He requested that the court extend the suspects’ judicial remand as the case report by the joint investigation team has yet to be submitted.

Following this, the court granted a five-day extension in the remand.

On January 12, a judicial inquiry into the case found the policemen guilty and appealed to file a case against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The case

Usama Satti was killed on January 2 night after the Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the incident took place. “He was shot just for not stopping his car,” the victim’s father said in a video statement.

His parents filed a complaint against the police officials demanding action be taken against them immediately.

Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by the Islamabad chief commissioner to investigate the killing. The JIT is being headed by Saddar SP Sarfaraz Virk and will include representatives from the ISI, MI and IB as well as the Ramna DSP, Investigation DSP, and Ramna SHO.

Last week, the accused police officers were sacked from their jobs. Cases under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been registered against them at Islamabad’s Ramna police station.

The police claimed they had received news of a dacoit escaping in a white car. “The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn’t, they opened fire at him,” a police officer had said, claiming that two bullets hit him.

A medical report by the PIMS Hospital revealed, however, that six bullets hit the victim, while 17 were fired. The bullets hit him in the face, chest, neck and head.

The Islamabad Operations DIG has formed teams to investigate the matter. The CCTV footage was being obtained and evidence from the crime scene was being collected, according to the police.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the perpetrators will be punished and action will be taken against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Victim’s father claims police killed Satti

In a press conference on January 5, Usama’s father said that his son was “murdered” by the Islamabad police and it was not an accident.

He said his son was pulled out of the car and shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest. “There are no signs of blood on the car’s seat.”

“How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car,” the victim’s father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

Nadeem noted that if the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car’s bonnet and windshield.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of the “carelessness” on the police’s part. “It was nothing but a murder,” the victim’s father said.

He demanded that the accused police officials be hanged till death. “The Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice of the attack,” he said, adding that a free trial must be conducted as soon as possible.