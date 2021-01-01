Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore

The car falls in the same category as Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore

source: tudocar

Listen
United Motors, manufacturers of motorcycles and Pakistan’s cheapest hatchback 800cc Bravo, will launch another hatchback 1000cc Alpha tomorrow in Lahore. Alpha is a Chinese car, which is known as Chery QQ. Chery QQ, a Chinese make, was previously launched by Karakoram Motors more than a decade ago but its production was stopped. Related story: United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ The car is expected to compete with Suzuki’s 660cc Alto on price. On the basis of its features especially engine size, it will fall in the category of Suzuki Cultus, Wagon-R and KIA Picanto.    The company will be assembling the car in Pakistan under its green-field status, which it received under the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21). The government launched the policy to attract foreign investment and help increase competition in the auto sector, which was dominated by three Japanese companies for a long time. Apart from United Motors, nearly a dozen companies received green-field status, including KIA, Changan and Hyundai. Related story: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021? Talking about the Chery QQ user’s previous experience with the car, Shakaib Khan, who reviews cars and also runs a workshop with friends, said the car used to have a lot features which were missing in other cars in the category. “It used to have a lot of features,” Khan said. “But the biggest problem with the car was the unavailability of parts.” Related story: Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11 Khan added that Chery QQ’s shape was the same as car Chevrolet Joy of England.       The exterior parts of both vehicles were interchangeably used. However, the engine parts were different, which the Chery QQ owners struggle to find. “I hope this time the company stays and its parts remain available after people buy the car,” Khan added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
1000cc auto sector chery qq United Motors

United Motors, manufacturers of motorcycles and Pakistan’s cheapest hatchback 800cc Bravo, will launch another hatchback 1000cc Alpha tomorrow in Lahore.

Alpha is a Chinese car, which is known as Chery QQ. Chery QQ, a Chinese make, was previously launched by Karakoram Motors more than a decade ago but its production was stopped.

Related story: United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ

The car is expected to compete with Suzuki’s 660cc Alto on price. On the basis of its features especially engine size, it will fall in the category of Suzuki Cultus, Wagon-R and KIA Picanto.   

The company will be assembling the car in Pakistan under its green-field status, which it received under the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21).

The government launched the policy to attract foreign investment and help increase competition in the auto sector, which was dominated by three Japanese companies for a long time.

Apart from United Motors, nearly a dozen companies received green-field status, including KIA, Changan and Hyundai.

Related story: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021?

Talking about the Chery QQ user’s previous experience with the car, Shakaib Khan, who reviews cars and also runs a workshop with friends, said the car used to have a lot features which were missing in other cars in the category.

“It used to have a lot of features,” Khan said. “But the biggest problem with the car was the unavailability of parts.”

Related story: Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11

Khan added that Chery QQ’s shape was the same as car Chevrolet Joy of England.      

The exterior parts of both vehicles were interchangeably used. However, the engine parts were different, which the Chery QQ owners struggle to find.

“I hope this time the company stays and its parts remain available after people buy the car,” Khan added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.