United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore

United Motors, manufacturers of motorcycles and Pakistan’s cheapest hatchback 800cc Bravo, will launch another hatchback 1000cc Alpha tomorrow in Lahore.

Alpha is a Chinese car, which is known as Chery QQ. Chery QQ, a Chinese make, was previously launched by Karakoram Motors more than a decade ago but its production was stopped.

The car is expected to compete with Suzuki’s 660cc Alto on price. On the basis of its features especially engine size, it will fall in the category of Suzuki Cultus, Wagon-R and KIA Picanto.

The company will be assembling the car in Pakistan under its green-field status, which it received under the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21).

The government launched the policy to attract foreign investment and help increase competition in the auto sector, which was dominated by three Japanese companies for a long time.

Apart from United Motors, nearly a dozen companies received green-field status, including KIA, Changan and Hyundai.

Talking about the Chery QQ user’s previous experience with the car, Shakaib Khan, who reviews cars and also runs a workshop with friends, said the car used to have a lot features which were missing in other cars in the category.

“It used to have a lot of features,” Khan said. “But the biggest problem with the car was the unavailability of parts.”

Khan added that Chery QQ’s shape was the same as car Chevrolet Joy of England.

The exterior parts of both vehicles were interchangeably used. However, the engine parts were different, which the Chery QQ owners struggle to find.

“I hope this time the company stays and its parts remain available after people buy the car,” Khan added.