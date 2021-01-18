Umerkot by-election: PPP, GDA face off for Sindh Assembly seat

A by-election is under way for the Sindh Assembly seat for PS-52 in Umerkot.

Voting began early Monday morning and will continue till 5pm.

The main contest is between the PPP’s Syed Ameer Shah and GDA heavyweight and former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

The seat was left empty after the death of Ali Mardan Shah, Ameer Shah’s father.

Fifty polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 40 have been declared sensitive from a security point of view.

Cameras have been placed inside polling stations for security purposes. For added security, 1,421 police officers and 500 Rangers troops have been deployed at polling stations. The Pakistan Army is on standby in case of emergencies at polling stations.

Preparations at the polling booths were completed a day earlier on Sunday.

In the 2018 election, Ali Mardan Shah won with 52,000 votes to Rahim’s 32,000.

There are 83,268 registered male voters and 70,919 registered female voters.