Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Umerkot by-election: PPP, GDA face off for Sindh Assembly seat

It was left vacant after Ali Mardan Shah's death

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Umerkot by-election: PPP, GDA face off for Sindh Assembly seat
Listen
A by-election is under way for the Sindh Assembly seat for PS-52 in Umerkot. Voting began early Monday morning and will continue till 5pm. The main contest is between the PPP’s Syed Ameer Shah and GDA heavyweight and former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim. The seat was left empty after the death of Ali Mardan Shah, Ameer Shah’s father. Fifty polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 40 have been declared sensitive from a security point of view. Cameras have been placed inside polling stations for security purposes. For added security, 1,421 police officers and 500 Rangers troops have been deployed at polling stations. The Pakistan Army is on standby in case of emergencies at polling stations. Preparations at the polling booths were completed a day earlier on Sunday. In the 2018 election, Ali Mardan Shah won with 52,000 votes to Rahim’s 32,000. There are 83,268 registered male voters and 70,919 registered female voters.
FaceBook WhatsApp
by-election umerkot

A by-election is under way for the Sindh Assembly seat for PS-52 in Umerkot.

Voting began early Monday morning and will continue till 5pm.

The main contest is between the PPP’s Syed Ameer Shah and GDA heavyweight and former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

The seat was left empty after the death of Ali Mardan Shah, Ameer Shah’s father.

Fifty polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 40 have been declared sensitive from a security point of view.

Cameras have been placed inside polling stations for security purposes. For added security, 1,421 police officers and 500 Rangers troops have been deployed at polling stations. The Pakistan Army is on standby in case of emergencies at polling stations.

Preparations at the polling booths were completed a day earlier on Sunday.

In the 2018 election, Ali Mardan Shah won with 52,000 votes to Rahim’s 32,000.

There are 83,268 registered male voters and 70,919 registered female voters.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.