Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Umar Sheikh removed as Lahore CCPO

He is best known for victim blaming the motorway rape survivor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Umar Sheikh removed as Lahore CCPO

Photo: File

Listen
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh has been removed from his position and replaced by Ghulam Mehmood Dogar. Sheikh was appointed in September to control street crime and tackle the encroachment mafia in the city but he failed at both. According to a notification issued by the Punjab chief secretary, Sheikh has now been posted a the DIG of the Punjab Constabulary in Farooqabad. Dogar, his replacement, was previously serving as the DIG of technical procurement at the CPO. His few months in office were marked with spectacular PR disasters in the form of victim-blaming remarks, him apologising with folded hands before a Senate committee and a rise in street crime. The most infamous of his comments came after a woman was raped in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9. He blamed the woman for leaving her house with petrol and not taking GT Road while travelling to Gujranwala at midnight. Sheikh had said that the police would be using technology to control street crime in the city. However, his tenure saw street crime increasing. He previously served as the Motorway Police DIG and director-general of counterterrorism at NACTA.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Umar Sheikh

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh has been removed from his position and replaced by Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

Sheikh was appointed in September to control street crime and tackle the encroachment mafia in the city but he failed at both.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab chief secretary, Sheikh has now been posted a the DIG of the Punjab Constabulary in Farooqabad.

Dogar, his replacement, was previously serving as the DIG of technical procurement at the CPO.

His few months in office were marked with spectacular PR disasters in the form of victim-blaming remarks, him apologising with folded hands before a Senate committee and a rise in street crime.

The most infamous of his comments came after a woman was raped in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9.

He blamed the woman for leaving her house with petrol and not taking GT Road while travelling to Gujranwala at midnight.

Sheikh had said that the police would be using technology to control street crime in the city. However, his tenure saw street crime increasing.

He previously served as the Motorway Police DIG and director-general of counterterrorism at NACTA.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.