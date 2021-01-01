Umar Sheikh removed as Lahore CCPO

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh has been removed from his position and replaced by Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

Sheikh was appointed in September to control street crime and tackle the encroachment mafia in the city but he failed at both.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab chief secretary, Sheikh has now been posted a the DIG of the Punjab Constabulary in Farooqabad.

Dogar, his replacement, was previously serving as the DIG of technical procurement at the CPO.

His few months in office were marked with spectacular PR disasters in the form of victim-blaming remarks, him apologising with folded hands before a Senate committee and a rise in street crime.

The most infamous of his comments came after a woman was raped in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9.

He blamed the woman for leaving her house with petrol and not taking GT Road while travelling to Gujranwala at midnight.

Sheikh had said that the police would be using technology to control street crime in the city. However, his tenure saw street crime increasing.

He previously served as the Motorway Police DIG and director-general of counterterrorism at NACTA.