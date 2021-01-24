Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
UAE to open an embassy in Israel

Decision taken in first council meeting of the year

Posted: Jan 24, 2021
The UAE’s Council of Ministers has agreed to open an embassy in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, the UAE government said in a Twitter post Sunday. The Council of Ministers’ meeting was chaired by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid. صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد يترأس أولى اجتماعات #مجلس_الوزراء في 2021 ويعتمد عدد من القرارات والمبادرات الوطنية #uaegov @HHShkMohd pic.twitter.com/JGMix2j3Ql— UAEGov (@uaegov) January 24, 2021 The UAE normalized ties with Israel in August 2020 under the Abraham Accords, becoming the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan to do so. In recent months, Sudan and Morocco have also normalized their relationships with Israel.The deals, brokered by the United States, have been hailed by Israel’s prime minister as ‘peace for peace’ deals. בשיחה עם קברניט הטיסה המסחרית הראשונה שיצאה היום מישראל לדובאי. בשורות טובות, כך נראה שלום תמורת שלום! pic.twitter.com/69e6NdbNAx— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 1, 2020
The UAE’s Council of Ministers has agreed to open an embassy in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, the UAE government said in a Twitter post Sunday. The Council of Ministers’ meeting was chaired by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid.

The UAE normalized ties with Israel in August 2020 under the Abraham Accords, becoming the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan to do so. In recent months, Sudan and Morocco have also normalized their relationships with Israel.
The deals, brokered by the United States, have been hailed by Israel’s prime minister as ‘peace for peace’ deals.

 
