Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two men killed in Dera Ismail Khan bus firing

The suspect has been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Two men killed in Dera Ismail Khan bus firing

Photo: SAMAA TV screenshot

Listen
Two men were killed after a passenger attacked them on a bus on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested after the bus stopped in Dera Ismail Khan. The suspect, who hails from Mardan, was carrying a gun and opened fire at the two passengers, the police said. The bus was travelling from Multan to Peshawar. The police said they are interrogating the suspect to find out why he attacked the two men. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem examinations. One of the deceased belonged to Multan, while the other one was a resident of Muzaffargarh.
FaceBook WhatsApp
dera ismail khan Police

Two men were killed after a passenger attacked them on a bus on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested after the bus stopped in Dera Ismail Khan.

The suspect, who hails from Mardan, was carrying a gun and opened fire at the two passengers, the police said.

The bus was travelling from Multan to Peshawar.

The police said they are interrogating the suspect to find out why he attacked the two men.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem examinations.

One of the deceased belonged to Multan, while the other one was a resident of Muzaffargarh.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
dera ismail khan, multan, peshawar, dera ismail khan bus firing,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.