Two men killed in Dera Ismail Khan bus firing

Two men were killed after a passenger attacked them on a bus on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested after the bus stopped in Dera Ismail Khan.

The suspect, who hails from Mardan, was carrying a gun and opened fire at the two passengers, the police said.

The bus was travelling from Multan to Peshawar.

The police said they are interrogating the suspect to find out why he attacked the two men.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem examinations.

One of the deceased belonged to Multan, while the other one was a resident of Muzaffargarh.