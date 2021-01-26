Two men drown while filming Tiktok video in Sheikhupura

Two men fell in a canal and drowned while filming a TikTok video in Sheikhupura, the police said Monday morning.

According to a rescue official, the incident took place near the Bhikhi village. “The men were standing near a canal and were shooting a video when they slipped, lost balance, and fell in the water.”

The body of one of the victims has been rescued and moved to the District Headquarter Hospital.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Zeeshan and 20-year-old Sajid. Both of them hailed from Raiwind and were visiting the village to meet a friend.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.