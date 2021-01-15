Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two Levies sepoys suspended for shooting, filming donkey in Mastung

Inquiry committee formed, report summoned in two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Levies sepoys suspended for shooting, filming donkey in Mastung

Photo: AFP

Listen
Two sepoys of the Levies force were suspended on Thursday for filming themselves shooting a donkey in Mastung's Tehsil Kirdgap. According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Mastung, the officers, Muhammad Asim and Gul Khan, killed the donkey with their official Kalashnikov. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, action was taken against the officers. A number of residents and civil rights activists criticised the officers for their cruelty. On the other hand, the suspended officers claimed the donkey had lost its senses and was biting everyone. We shot it after seeking permission from its owner and neighbours, they told the police. The city's DC has ordered an inquiry against the officers and has appointed the assistant commissioner the head of it. An initial investigation report has been summoned within two days as well. According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, any person who kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs200 or an imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or both.
FaceBook WhatsApp
donkey mastung

Two sepoys of the Levies force were suspended on Thursday for filming themselves shooting a donkey in Mastung’s Tehsil Kirdgap.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Mastung, the officers, Muhammad Asim and Gul Khan, killed the donkey with their official Kalashnikov.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, action was taken against the officers. A number of residents and civil rights activists criticised the officers for their cruelty.

On the other hand, the suspended officers claimed the donkey had lost its senses and was biting everyone.

We shot it after seeking permission from its owner and neighbours, they told the police.

The city’s DC has ordered an inquiry against the officers and has appointed the assistant commissioner the head of it. An initial investigation report has been summoned within two days as well.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, any person who kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs200 or an imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or both.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
donkey killed, mastung levies sepoys kill donkey, mastung levies sepoys suspended,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.