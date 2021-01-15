Two Levies sepoys suspended for shooting, filming donkey in Mastung

Two sepoys of the Levies force were suspended on Thursday for filming themselves shooting a donkey in Mastung’s Tehsil Kirdgap.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Mastung, the officers, Muhammad Asim and Gul Khan, killed the donkey with their official Kalashnikov.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, action was taken against the officers. A number of residents and civil rights activists criticised the officers for their cruelty.

On the other hand, the suspended officers claimed the donkey had lost its senses and was biting everyone.

We shot it after seeking permission from its owner and neighbours, they told the police.

The city’s DC has ordered an inquiry against the officers and has appointed the assistant commissioner the head of it. An initial investigation report has been summoned within two days as well.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, any person who kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs200 or an imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or both.