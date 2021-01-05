Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Two Karachi policemen booked in fake encounter case

Man was shot dead in Site on Sunday

A case has been registered against two policemen working at Karachi's Site A police station over an alleged fake encounter. A man was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire in Site on Sunday. A policeman was injured in the firing too. The deceased's family members have, however, said that Sultan Nazeer was a student and not a robber. He used to work as a waiter at a restaurant in Saddar to meet his expenses, they said. His family members and neighbours surrounded the police station on Monday in protest against his killing. The policemen have been detained and are being questioned in the case. The Keamari SSP said that a transparent inquiry should be conducted in the case.
A case has been registered against two policemen working at Karachi’s Site A police station over an alleged fake encounter.

A man was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire in Site on Sunday. A policeman was injured in the firing too.

The deceased’s family members have, however, said that Sultan Nazeer was a student and not a robber. He used to work as a waiter at a restaurant in Saddar to meet his expenses, they said.

His family members and neighbours surrounded the police station on Monday in protest against his killing.

The policemen have been detained and are being questioned in the case.

The Keamari SSP said that a transparent inquiry should be conducted in the case.

 
