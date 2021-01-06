Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two children killed while playing with grenade in Peshawar

Three people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two children killed while playing with grenade in Peshawar

Photo: File

Listen
Two children were killed when the hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Peshawar Wednesday morning. The blast occurred on Kohat Road in Zangli. Related: Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa According to rescue officials, the children were playing with grenade. Three other people have been injured and taken to a hospital. The police are on the way to the scene and will investigate where the children got the weapon. Explosives are littered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA. In May 2017, for example, a girl and her mother were killed when children accidentally pulled the pin of a grenade in Upper Dir. The children had found the live grenade on the street and brought it home believing that it was a toy. The latest reported incident took place in Mohmand on September 20, when five siblings were injured when playing with what they thought was a toy in a scrap heap. They were between three and 13 years old. Some of the children stumble across the bombs while playing in rubbish heaps, others find them on the banks of the rivers if they have been washed down in the rains from areas where there was fighting. They are a sort of IED hidden in water coolers and even tennis balls. In June 2017, possibly the highest number of lives were claimed when six children were killed in South Waziristan.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar

Two children were killed when the hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Peshawar Wednesday morning.

The blast occurred on Kohat Road in Zangli.

Related: Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to rescue officials, the children were playing with grenade. Three other people have been injured and taken to a hospital.

The police are on the way to the scene and will investigate where the children got the weapon.

Explosives are littered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA. In May 2017, for example, a girl and her mother were killed when children accidentally pulled the pin of a grenade in Upper Dir.

The children had found the live grenade on the street and brought it home believing that it was a toy. The latest reported incident took place in Mohmand on September 20, when five siblings were injured when playing with what they thought was a toy in a scrap heap. They were between three and 13 years old.

Some of the children stumble across the bombs while playing in rubbish heaps, others find them on the banks of the rivers if they have been washed down in the rains from areas where there was fighting. They are a sort of IED hidden in water coolers and even tennis balls. In June 2017, possibly the highest number of lives were claimed when six children were killed in South Waziristan.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.