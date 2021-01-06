Two children killed while playing with grenade in Peshawar

Two children were killed when the hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Peshawar Wednesday morning.

The blast occurred on Kohat Road in Zangli.

Related: Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to rescue officials, the children were playing with grenade. Three other people have been injured and taken to a hospital.

The police are on the way to the scene and will investigate where the children got the weapon.

Explosives are littered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA. In May 2017, for example, a girl and her mother were killed when children accidentally pulled the pin of a grenade in Upper Dir.

The children had found the live grenade on the street and brought it home believing that it was a toy. The latest reported incident took place in Mohmand on September 20, when five siblings were injured when playing with what they thought was a toy in a scrap heap. They were between three and 13 years old.

Some of the children stumble across the bombs while playing in rubbish heaps, others find them on the banks of the rivers if they have been washed down in the rains from areas where there was fighting. They are a sort of IED hidden in water coolers and even tennis balls. In June 2017, possibly the highest number of lives were claimed when six children were killed in South Waziristan.