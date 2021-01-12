Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Two arrested for illegally hunting birds in Rahim Yar Khan

Dead birds are being sold to a restaurant

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
Two men were arrested for illegally hunting over 200 Babbler birds by the wildlife department in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday. The birds were shot dead by the two men. "During questioning, the suspects revealed that they used to sell these birds at restaurants in the city for cheap money," he said, adding that residents were tricked into believing that the meat they were eating was of sparrows. A case has been registered against the men and an investigation to find more about the restaurants selling the bird meat is under way.
