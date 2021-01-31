Trump, Greta Thunberg and WHO nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Among the nominees for the 2021 Nobel Prize are former US President Donald Trump, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and the World Health Organization, according to a Reuters report.

Qualified nominators include heads of states, members of national assemblies and national governments and former winners, among several others. Nominations close February 1. The Nobel Committee shortlists by March and then chooses the laureates in October. The award ceremony is scheduled for December 10 in Oslo, Norway. Nominations are officially revealed 50 years later, but nominators may disclose their candidates.

Norwegian lawmakers, who have nominated all winners since 2014 except for 2019, have made several notable picks this year.

The most high profile choice is the former US president, nominated by MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who based his decision on the turnaround in Israel-UAE relations under the Abraham Accords. Former minister Ola Elvestuen has backed Navalny for his “efforts for a peaceful democratization of Russia”. The WHO is on the list for its programme to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries. Thunberg has been lauded as one of “the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis.”

Also on the list is the Black Lives Matter movement, in a nod to its efforts to bring about systemic change and the global reach its message has achieved.