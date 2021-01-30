Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’

She was kidnapped and tortured earlier this month

Listen
Transgender model and actor Rimal Ali has been appointed the Gender Discrimination Coordinator of Pakistan Tekreek e Insaf’s Welfare Wing.  The announcement comes just days after she was kidnapped and tortured in Lahore. According to The Express Tribune, she has joined the ruling party in “vengeance” and to “strengthen the community”.  Photo: Facebook/Rimal Ali Habib Malik Orakzai, president of the Central Welfare Wing, wished her luck, saying that he expects Ali to “work hard for the people’s welfare”. Ali said she will keep working in the showbiz alongside her political activities. “I am engaged in various projects. In the coming days, my fans will see me in dramas and more films.” Ali said she received appreciation when her career began and she had the opportunity to work with big names in the entertainment industry, including Mahira Khan. She added that she is struggling to find work like many other artists, as the industry is a “bit disturbed due to COVID-19”. Rimal made her film debut with Saat Din Mohabbat In (2018).
