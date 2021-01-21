Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
News

Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The JUI-F is holding a million march in Karachi to protest against Israel today (Thursday). As part of the march, participants will move from Sohrab Goth to the Quaid's Mausoleum where party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the crowd. The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic plan with alternative routes for commuters and motorists. New Preedy Street and Karsaz Road have been closed for traffic. The areas around the National Stadium and flyovers have also been closed. However, Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital can be accessed. From 2pm, the Saddar Parking Plaza road will be closed for traffic and traffic will be diverted to the Saddar Dawakhana. Cars coming from Tower will be diverted to the Saddar Dawakhana and on to Preedy Chowk and MA Jinnah Road. Heavy traffic, buses and coaches will be diverted towards Preedy Chowk while smaller cars will be able to travel on to MA Jinnah Road. Traffic from Jail Chowrangi will be diverted to Kashmir Road and Sharae Quaideen, while cars on University Road will head towards Gurumandir and MA Jinnah Road. The Peoples Chowrangi turning will be closed at 2pm. Traffic from Liaquatabad will be able to go to University Road by circling the roundabout. Karsaz Road, Millenium Road and New Town Road will be closed for traffic but University Road will remain open.
