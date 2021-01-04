Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Trader’s son killed by extortionists in Lahore’s Ichhra

They attacked after not being paid Rs10m

Posted: Jan 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Trader’s son killed by extortionists in Lahore’s Ichhra

The 21-year-old son of a Lahore trader was shot by extortionists in Ichhra. He later died of his injuries. The attack occurred on January 1 at Chaudhry Kabir's store in Ichhra. There were at least 20 assailants. Kabir's son Hamza was shot and critically injured in the attack and later succumbed to his wounds. The Ichhra police have registered a case against five named and 15 unnamed suspects. The case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act. Kabir and other shopkeepers in the area say the men have criminal records but the police won't arrest them. Kabir said the suspects demanded Rs10 million in extortion. We were ready to give Rs500,000 but they said they were going to take Rs10 million, he said. The businessman said they were sitting at their workplace when they were attacked. Hamza was a university student and the third of Kabir’s five children. Kabir and other shopkeepers say there are cases lodged against the suspects at the Ichra police station, Wahdat Colony police station and Samnabad police station.
