Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: World welcomes 2021, PDM calls meeting in Lahore

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday). The world rang in the New Year in a muted fashion. Special prayers were held at mosques across Pakistan to welcome the New Year. The PDM has called an important meeting of its leaders in Lahore today. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will attend via video link from Karachi. A PPP delegation will attend the meeting. The government has called a meeting with the Private Schools Association today. Prime Minister Imran Khan has dedicated the first day of 2021 to the poor and underprivileged. He will inaugurate a model homeless shelter in Islamabad today. Home Minister Sheikh Rasheed will tour Peshawar today and address a press conference. He will also visit Landi Kotal. The Pakistan National Test Squad has reached New Zealand’s Christchurch and will begin training today. The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on January 3.
new year PDM

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

  • The world rang in the New Year in a muted fashion.
  • Special prayers were held at mosques across Pakistan to welcome the New Year.
  • The PDM has called an important meeting of its leaders in Lahore today. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will attend via video link from Karachi. A PPP delegation will attend the meeting.
  • The government has called a meeting with the Private Schools Association today.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has dedicated the first day of 2021 to the poor and underprivileged. He will inaugurate a model homeless shelter in Islamabad today.
  • Home Minister Sheikh Rasheed will tour Peshawar today and address a press conference. He will also visit Landi Kotal.
  • The Pakistan National Test Squad has reached New Zealand’s Christchurch and will begin training today. The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on January 3.

 
