Today’s outlook: Sindh CNG stations reopen, temperatures drop countrywide

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

Winter has tightened its grip across Pakistan as temperatures in multiple cities dipped. Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in 10 years at 5.6 degrees on Thursday night, while the falling mercury has left people in Lahore huddled up in warm clothes as well. On the other hand, the northern areas of the country were covered in a blanket of snow with temperatures dipping past freezing point.

Along with the cold, fog has reappeared in various parts of Punjab making visibility levels drop. The M-4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad motorway has been closed for traffic.

CNG stations across Sindh will reopen for two days at 8am today.

Pakistan’s famous truck art is taking flight. Literally. Airplanes in the country are being painted with truck art designs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked lawmakers to submit their statements of assets for the financial year by January 15.

The third Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on January 3.