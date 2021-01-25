Today’s outlook: Sindh apex committee meets, CNG supply halted

Here are the news stories we are following today (Monday).

An apex committee meeting will be held today at CM House in Karachi.

The Sindh Assembly will meet today.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin in Karachi tomorrow.

CNG supply in Sindh has been shut down after 24 hours. CNG stations were open from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday. They will now reopen on Thursday.

The UAE has decided to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, the government said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The Lahore administration has demolished part of Khokhar Palace, the home of the Khokhar brothers in Johar Town. One of the brothers is a former PML-N MPA. He claims the administration is trying to please Prime Minister Imran Khan by targeting him.