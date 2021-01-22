Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: Senate, National Assembly sessions, PIA in international courts

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Here are some of the news we will be following today [Friday]: A meeting of the Senate and National Assembly will be held. The assembly session will begin at 10am while the Senate session will start by 10:30am. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate 94 industrial units spread over 194 acres for over 20,000 residents of Larkana. Pakistan and South Africa continue to practice for the two-match Test series in Karachi. A legal team of the Pakistan International Airlines will appear before British and Malaysian courts. The number of dog bites in Faisalabad is on the rise. In January this year, 126 residents were bitten by stray dogs
Here are some of the news we will be following today [Friday]:

  • A meeting of the Senate and National Assembly will be held. The assembly session will begin at 10am while the Senate session will start by 10:30am.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate 94 industrial units spread over 194 acres for over 20,000 residents of Larkana.
  • Pakistan and South Africa continue to practice for the two-match Test series in Karachi.
  • A legal team of the Pakistan International Airlines will appear before British and Malaysian courts.
  • The number of dog bites in Faisalabad is on the rise. In January this year, 126 residents were bitten by stray dogs

 
