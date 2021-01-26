Today’s outlook: Scrutiny committee to investigate PTI foreign funding case

Here are some stories from Pakistan and across the world that we are following today (Tuesday):

The Pakistan cricket team are hosting South Africa after 14 years. The first Test of the two-match Test series will be played today. Babar Azam, who missed the New Zealand tour, will lead the Pakistan side. The match will start at 10:30am and will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet today to investigate the PTI foreign funding case.

Lahore’s University of Management & Technology has agreed to the demands set by its students and decided to hold examinations online. The students staged a protest against the decision to hold physical examinations.

The police in Lahore have arrested a man over the death of a 23-year-old woman, officials said Monday. According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital yesterday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Coronavirus has claimed 58 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll has reached 11,376.