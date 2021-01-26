Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: Scrutiny committee to investigate PTI foreign funding case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some stories from Pakistan and across the world that we are following today (Tuesday):

  • The Pakistan cricket team are hosting South Africa after 14 years. The first Test of the two-match Test series will be played today. Babar Azam, who missed the New Zealand tour, will lead the Pakistan side. The match will start at 10:30am and will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium.
  • The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet today to investigate the PTI foreign funding case.
  • Lahore’s University of Management & Technology has agreed to the demands set by its students and decided to hold examinations online. The students staged a protest against the decision to hold physical examinations.
  • The police in Lahore have arrested a man over the death of a 23-year-old woman, officials said Monday. According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital yesterday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage.
  • Coronavirus has claimed 58 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll has reached 11,376.

 
