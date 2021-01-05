Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Rain in Lahore, protest continues against Machh killings

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Rain in Lahore, protest continues against Machh killings

Here are some of the stories from Pakistan and across the world that we are following today (Tuesday).

  • PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today. The members are expected to discuss a five-point agenda, including the appointment of the chairman of Pakistan Export Centres Board of Director.
  • The Hazara protesters will continue their protest against the killing of 11 coal miners. Eleven labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh, the police said on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi revealed that the labourers lived in Hazara Town. On Monday, the residents of Hazara Town blocked the Northern Bypass and burnt tyres there. They were out on the roads for over 32 hours and chanted anti-government slogans.
  • The Karachi administration will continue its operation to clear land on both sides of one of Karachi’s main stormwater drains, the Mehmoodabad Nullah. The drive was launched on Monday.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a six-week lockdown for England’s 56 million people, including the closure of schools, after a surge in coronavirus cases brought warnings that hospitals could soon face collapse. Johnson stressed that Britain was leading the way with the introduction of two vaccines, including one from Oxford University and AstraZeneca which started its rollout on Monday.
  • Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls continued their formidable partnership in the second Test against Pakistan as New Zealand reached 400 for three at lunch on day three in Christchurch on Tuesday. It put New Zealand 103 in front with Williamson on 153 and Nicholls on 138 as he continued batting despite a severe calf strain that reduced him to hobbling between the wickets.

 
