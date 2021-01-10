Today’s outlook: Power breakdown across Pakistan, PSL6 draft

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

Pakistan was hit by a major power breakdown Saturday night, plunging most areas into darkness. Power began being restored after two hours but has not been restored everywhere yet. The NTDC system developed a fault.

The PML-N has decided not to field candidates against the PPP in the Sindh local government elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has backtracked on his assertion that the grieving families of the Machh massacre victims were blackmailing him. He says he meant the opposition is full of blackmailers.

Franchises will choose their players for PSL6 today in Lahore. Islamabad United gets the first pick.