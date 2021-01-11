Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Polio campaign begins nationwide, PDM’s Malakand rally

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Polio campaign begins nationwide, PDM’s Malakand rally
Listen
Here are some of the news stories we will be following today (Monday). Fog reappeared in multiple areas of Punjab after which traffic on the motorways and highways was affected. Seven people have been sacked for the electricity breakdown Pakistan saw Saturday night. Afghan High Peace Council Chairperson Karim Khalili will be landing in the country with a delegation. Former president Asif Ali Zardari's health has deteriorated. A team of doctors has been called to Bilawal House.The Pakistan Democratic Party will be holding an anti-government rally in Malakand. JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend it. PML-N's Maryam Nawaz has excused herself from appearing. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Katlang. His rally will commence from the Katlang Interchange at 11am. Government employees will protest outside Parliament today for an increase in salaries. A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun across the country. The Supreme Court is set to announce the verdict in singer Meesha Shafi's workplace harassment case against Ali Zafar.
FaceBook WhatsApp
pdm jalsa polio campaign

Here are some of the news stories we will be following today (Monday).

  • Fog reappeared in multiple areas of Punjab after which traffic on the motorways and highways was affected.
  • Seven people have been sacked for the electricity breakdown Pakistan saw Saturday night.
  • Afghan High Peace Council Chairperson Karim Khalili will be landing in the country with a delegation.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health has deteriorated. A team of doctors has been called to Bilawal House.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Party will be holding an anti-government rally in Malakand. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend it. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has excused herself from appearing.
  • JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Katlang. His rally will commence from the Katlang Interchange at 11am.
  • Government employees will protest outside Parliament today for an increase in salaries.
  • A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun across the country.
  • The Supreme Court is set to announce the verdict in singer Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case against Ali Zafar.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
polio campaign in lahore, pdm in malakand, pdm rally in malakand, fog in punjab, asif ali zardari
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.