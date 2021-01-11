Today’s outlook: Polio campaign begins nationwide, PDM’s Malakand rally

Here are some of the news stories we will be following today (Monday).

Fog reappeared in multiple areas of Punjab after which traffic on the motorways and highways was affected.

Seven people have been sacked for the electricity breakdown Pakistan saw Saturday night.

Afghan High Peace Council Chairperson Karim Khalili will be landing in the country with a delegation.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health has deteriorated. A team of doctors has been called to Bilawal House.

The Pakistan Democratic Party will be holding an anti-government rally in Malakand. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend it. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has excused herself from appearing.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Katlang. His rally will commence from the Katlang Interchange at 11am.

Government employees will protest outside Parliament today for an increase in salaries.

A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun across the country.

The Supreme Court is set to announce the verdict in singer Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case against Ali Zafar.