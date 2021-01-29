Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: PM to announce package for farmers, Bakhtawar’s wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM to announce package for farmers, Bakhtawar’s wedding
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:

  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s wedding ceremony will be held at Bilawal House in Karachi.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sahiwal and inaugurate the Kamyab Kisaan Programme.
  • Sessions of the National Assembly and Senate will be held.
  • Six men were killed after a group of people opened fire at them inside their house in Sheikhupura. The police said that both the groups were fighting over a property dispute. Raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators.
  • Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed will begin investigations into the Broadsheet controversy on Monday.
  • Pakistan and South Africa will be up against each other on the fourth day of the Test match.
  • Pakistan women’s cricket team will leave for South Africa for a series comprising three T-20 matches.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt passed away at the age of 65. His funeral prayers will be held in Lahore after Zuhr.
  • PIA’s Boeing 777 will leave for Beijing to bring the first consignment of coronavirus vaccines for Pakistan. The vaccines will be sent to multiple hospitals through vans from the airport.
  • Gas prices in Sindh and Balochistan have increased. The government will make a decision for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

 
