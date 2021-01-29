Today’s outlook: PM to announce package for farmers, Bakhtawar’s wedding

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s wedding ceremony will be held at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sahiwal and inaugurate the Kamyab Kisaan Programme.

Sessions of the National Assembly and Senate will be held.

Six men were killed after a group of people opened fire at them inside their house in Sheikhupura. The police said that both the groups were fighting over a property dispute. Raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators.

Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed will begin investigations into the Broadsheet controversy on Monday.

Pakistan and South Africa will be up against each other on the fourth day of the Test match.

Pakistan women’s cricket team will leave for South Africa for a series comprising three T-20 matches.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt passed away at the age of 65. His funeral prayers will be held in Lahore after Zuhr.

PIA’s Boeing 777 will leave for Beijing to bring the first consignment of coronavirus vaccines for Pakistan. The vaccines will be sent to multiple hospitals through vans from the airport.

Gas prices in Sindh and Balochistan have increased. The government will make a decision for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.