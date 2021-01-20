Today’s outlook: PM in South Waziristan, Punjab’s classes 8-11 reopen

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Wednesday):

The Economic Coordination Committee will meet to discuss a 14-point agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Wanna and Molay Khan Serai in South Waziristan. He will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawab Programme and other development projects in the region.

A meeting to discuss the complaints opposition parties have against the National Accountability Bureau will be held today. Federal ministers Shehzad Akbar and Farogh Naseem will be present.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States tonight.

The Pakistani cricket team has reached Karachi from Lahore for a Test match with South Africa. The third round of coronavirus tests will be conducted today after which practice matches will begin.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will be visiting Karachi. He will go to the Rangers Headquarters.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said that classes eight to 11 will commence from today in the province.