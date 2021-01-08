Today’s outlook: PM postpones Lahore visit, Machh massacre protests continue

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

The protest against the Machh massacre on the Western Bypass in Quetta has entered its sixth day. The bodies of the victims have not been buried yet. The protesters are steadfast on their demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan visit them with the promise of justice.

Protests against the Machh massacre continue across the country.

JI chief Sirajul Haq will head to Quetta today to express solidarity with the Machh massacre protesters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Lahore today. He was supposed to chair multiple meetings and meet Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

CNG stations in Karachi will remain shut today and tomorrow.

The JI will hold a protest outside the passport office in Karachi as part of its Karachi rights movement.

The Met department has forecast the chance of light rain in Karachi today.

A list of 25 foreign players in the PSL’s Platinum Category has been issued. The draft will be held in Lahore on Sunday.

The Senate will meet at 10am.

Investigators in the Usama Satti murder case have recorded the statements of the arrested police officers. The complainant has been asked to present his witnesses today.