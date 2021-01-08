Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM postpones Lahore visit, Machh massacre protests continue

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: PM postpones Lahore visit, Machh massacre protests continue
Listen
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday). The protest against the Machh massacre on the Western Bypass in Quetta has entered its sixth day. The bodies of the victims have not been buried yet. The protesters are steadfast on their demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan visit them with the promise of justice. Protests against the Machh massacre continue across the country.JI chief Sirajul Haq will head to Quetta today to express solidarity with the Machh massacre protesters. Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Lahore today. He was supposed to chair multiple meetings and meet Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. CNG stations in Karachi will remain shut today and tomorrow. The JI will hold a protest outside the passport office in Karachi as part of its Karachi rights movement.The Met department has forecast the chance of light rain in Karachi today. A list of 25 foreign players in the PSL’s Platinum Category has been issued. The draft will be held in Lahore on Sunday. The Senate will meet at 10am. Investigators in the Usama Satti murder case have recorded the statements of the arrested police officers. The complainant has been asked to present his witnesses today.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan machh massacre

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

  • The protest against the Machh massacre on the Western Bypass in Quetta has entered its sixth day. The bodies of the victims have not been buried yet. The protesters are steadfast on their demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan visit them with the promise of justice.
  • Protests against the Machh massacre continue across the country.
  • JI chief Sirajul Haq will head to Quetta today to express solidarity with the Machh massacre protesters.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his visit to Lahore today. He was supposed to chair multiple meetings and meet Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
  • CNG stations in Karachi will remain shut today and tomorrow.
  • The JI will hold a protest outside the passport office in Karachi as part of its Karachi rights movement.
  • The Met department has forecast the chance of light rain in Karachi today.
  • A list of 25 foreign players in the PSL’s Platinum Category has been issued. The draft will be held in Lahore on Sunday.
  • The Senate will meet at 10am.
  • Investigators in the Usama Satti murder case have recorded the statements of the arrested police officers. The complainant has been asked to present his witnesses today.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.