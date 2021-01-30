Today’s outlook: PM decides petrol price, JI protest in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has suggested an Rs12 increase in the price of petrol across the country. The final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A man beat up his wife for giving birth to a girl in Faisalabad. During the chaos, the woman’s brother was shot.

Supporters and leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami will take to the roads in Karachi to protest against inflation.

The Pakistan Stock Market has gained a spot in the world’s highest-performing stock markets. It broke a trading record of 16 years.

The European Union has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab for use on all adults.

A small bomb exploded outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday as it marked the anniversary of setting up diplomatic relations with India.