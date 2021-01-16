Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: PIA plane held in Malaysia, Karachi committee meeting

Posted: Jan 16, 2021
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

  • PIA’s Boeing 777 was held in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur as a part of a legal dispute between the airline and another company. According to the national carrier, the case involved a $14 million lease dispute.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of his special assistant on parliamentary affairs Nadeem Afzal Chan.
  • Trail 4 on the Margalla Hills in Islamabad will open for residents. The eight-kilometre long track was earlier abandoned.
  • A man in Lahore got his father killed for property.
  • PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in the money laundering case.
  • A meeting of the Karachi Coordination Committee will be held today. It will be led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar will attend it as well.
  • Begum Zarin Musharraf, the mother of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, has passed away in Dubai.

 
