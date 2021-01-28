Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: PIA investigates UFOs, Karachi Test match continues
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Thursday]:

  • Scientists have predicted that at 10pm today, the moon will be exactly above the Holy Kaabah in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah. According to Al Arabia, the moon will remain visible until it sets with the rise of the Friday sun.
  • The Ministry of Defence has opposed the removal of former ISI DG Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani’s name from the Exit Control List.
  • The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has announced that the decision regarding online exams can only be made by universities. Students have announced another round of protests starting January 28.
  • A pilot in the country claimed that he saw UFO flying next to his airplane. PIA is determined to investigate the sighting.
  • The Test match between Pakistan and South Africa continues for the third day at Karachi’s National Stadium.

 
