Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Loralai, Lahore most polluted city

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Loralai, Lahore most polluted city
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

  • The National Transmission and Dispatch Company has said that the nationwide blackout over the weekend was caused by human error. The circuit breaker that tripped had been maintained without the supervision of the National Power Control Centre, the NTDC said in its report.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold an anti-government rally in Loralai today. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address supporters while PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have excused themselves from attending.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the resignation of his aide for power Tabish Gauhar and instructed him to continue work.
  • The premier says only those who support government policies can be part of the federal cabinet.
  • The Economic Coordination Committee has postponed its meeting to discuss taxes on sugar, the five-year textile policy and the national freight and logistics policy.
  • The Supreme Court will hear a presidential reference on the 2021 Senate Elections.
  • Lahore has topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities followed by New Delhi.
  • National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate a hospital and a nursing hospital in Swabi.
  • The remand of PML-N’s Khawaja Asif will end today. He will appear before the court again in an assets beyond means case.
  • Over 3,000 teachers will be employed at colleges across Punjab for four months.

 
