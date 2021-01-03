Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Bahawalpur, Pak-New Zealand Test

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Bahawalpur, Pak-New Zealand Test
Listen
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday). Temperatures in Lahore have dropped after late night rainfall. The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the city. The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be staging a rally in Bahawalpur today. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are expected to attend. The PPP delegation will be headed by former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be in Thatta today to condole over the death of former provincial adviser Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi. The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter near the Line of Control. It had entered 500 metres into Pakistani territory in the Chakoti sector. Pakistan and New Zealand face off today in their second Test match. New Zealand leads the series 1-0.
FaceBook WhatsApp
new zealand PDM

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

  • Temperatures in Lahore have dropped after late night rainfall. The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the city.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be staging a rally in Bahawalpur today. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are expected to attend. The PPP delegation will be headed by former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.
  • PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be in Thatta today to condole over the death of former provincial adviser Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.
  • The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter near the Line of Control. It had entered 500 metres into Pakistani territory in the Chakoti sector.
  • Pakistan and New Zealand face off today in their second Test match. New Zealand leads the series 1-0.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.