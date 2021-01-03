Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Bahawalpur, Pak-New Zealand Test

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

Temperatures in Lahore have dropped after late night rainfall. The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the city.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be staging a rally in Bahawalpur today. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are expected to attend. The PPP delegation will be headed by former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be in Thatta today to condole over the death of former provincial adviser Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.

The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter near the Line of Control. It had entered 500 metres into Pakistani territory in the Chakoti sector.

Pakistan and New Zealand face off today in their second Test match. New Zealand leads the series 1-0.