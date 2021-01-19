Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today's outlook: PDM protests outside ECP, PPP wins Umerkot by-election

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Today’s outlook: PDM protests outside ECP, PPP wins Umerkot by-election
Here are some of the stories from Pakistan and across the world that we will be following today (Tuesday). The Pakistan Democratic Movement will stage a protest outside the Election Commission office against the delay in the PTI foreign funding case. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Monday the protest after meeting PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad. The PML-N will stage a protest in Lahore against the inflation in the country. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, will travel to Umerkot and take part in an event organised to mark the death anniversary of PPP's Ali Mardan Shah, who died of a cardiac arrest last year. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ameer Ali Shah has won the PS-52 Umerkot by-election, according to unofficial results. Shah secured 55,995 votes. His was followed by Grand Democratic Alliance’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged 29,445 votes. The official votes will be announced today.On Monday, the Punjab Health Department locked down another 17 neighbourhoods in Lahore and three in Gujranwala as part of its continued smart lockdown drive where it imposes restrictions in areas where higher coronavirus cases are reported to stem the spread of the virus. The areas in Lahore will remain under lockdown till January 29 while Gujranwala’s neighbourhoods will be locked down till January 25.The coronavirus has claimed 58 more deaths in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 11,055. The country reported 1,800 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the NCOC, there are 35,485 active cases.
Here are some of the stories from Pakistan and across the world that we will be following today (Tuesday).

  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will stage a protest outside the Election Commission office against the delay in the PTI foreign funding case. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Monday the protest after meeting PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad.
  • The PML-N will stage a protest in Lahore against the inflation in the country.
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, will travel to Umerkot and take part in an event organised to mark the death anniversary of PPP’s Ali Mardan Shah, who died of a cardiac arrest last year.
  • Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ameer Ali Shah has won the PS-52 Umerkot by-election, according to unofficial results. Shah secured 55,995 votes. His was followed by Grand Democratic Alliance’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged 29,445 votes. The official votes will be announced today.
  • On Monday, the Punjab Health Department locked down another 17 neighbourhoods in Lahore and three in Gujranwala as part of its continued smart lockdown drive where it imposes restrictions in areas where higher coronavirus cases are reported to stem the spread of the virus. The areas in Lahore will remain under lockdown till January 29 while Gujranwala’s neighbourhoods will be locked down till January 25.
  • The coronavirus has claimed 58 more deaths in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 11,055. The country reported 1,800 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the NCOC, there are 35,485 active cases.

 
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
 
 
 
 
 
