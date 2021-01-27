Today’s outlook: Parliament meets, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s mehndi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

University students across the country are on the streets protesting against in person exams. On Tuesday, protesters broke into the University of Central Punjab and fought with guards. Many students were injured.

The European Parliament has taken notice of the DisInfo Lab report of Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Parliament. It will discuss economic matters, PDM rallies and the Senate elections.

The federal cabinet has approved the formation of a committee to investigate the broadsheet controversy. PM Imran Khan told cabinet members that only Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed will investigate the issue.

A video of a five-year-old child driving a car in Multan has gone viral on social media. The police are on the lookout for him.

The Test match between Pakistan and South Africa continues for the second day at Karachi’s National Stadium.

A Malaysian court will hear the case of the PIA airplane which was held back in the country earlier this month. According to the national carrier, a payment of $7,000,000 has already been made.

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s mehndi is today at Bilawal House