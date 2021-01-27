Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Parliament meets, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s mehndi

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Parliament meets, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s mehndi
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]: University students across the country are on the streets protesting against in person exams. On Tuesday, protesters broke into the University of Central Punjab and fought with guards. Many students were injured. The European Parliament has taken notice of the DisInfo Lab report of Indian propaganda against Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Parliament. It will discuss economic matters, PDM rallies and the Senate elections. The federal cabinet has approved the formation of a committee to investigate the broadsheet controversy. PM Imran Khan told cabinet members that only Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed will investigate the issue. A video of a five-year-old child driving a car in Multan has gone viral on social media. The police are on the lookout for him. The Test match between Pakistan and South Africa continues for the second day at Karachi's National Stadium. A Malaysian court will hear the case of the PIA airplane which was held back in the country earlier this month. According to the national carrier, a payment of $7,000,000 has already been made. A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh. Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's mehndi is today at Bilawal House
FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari parliament

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

  • University students across the country are on the streets protesting against in person exams. On Tuesday, protesters broke into the University of Central Punjab and fought with guards. Many students were injured.
  • The European Parliament has taken notice of the DisInfo Lab report of Indian propaganda against Pakistan.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Parliament. It will discuss economic matters, PDM rallies and the Senate elections.
  • The federal cabinet has approved the formation of a committee to investigate the broadsheet controversy. PM Imran Khan told cabinet members that only Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed will investigate the issue.
  • A video of a five-year-old child driving a car in Multan has gone viral on social media. The police are on the lookout for him.
  • The Test match between Pakistan and South Africa continues for the second day at Karachi’s National Stadium.
  • A Malaysian court will hear the case of the PIA airplane which was held back in the country earlier this month. According to the national carrier, a payment of $7,000,000 has already been made.
  • A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh.
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s mehndi is today at Bilawal House

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
university students, students in pakistan, online exams, online classes pakistan, pakistan universities, imran khan, prime minister imran khan, parliament meeting, test match, south africa and pakistan, PIA,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.