Today’s outlook: Mach coal miners’ burial, decision to reopen schools

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]:

Eleven labourers from Hazara Town were kidnapped from a coal mine in Balochistan’s Mach and executed by unidentified men on Saturday night. Hazaras in the province came out to the road leading to Quetta from Mach and protested there. The bodies will be buried today.

An Indian man was arrested from Afghanistan for raping a teenage girl with his friends. He filmed the crime and then uploaded the video on social media.

In a rally in Bahawalpur on Sunday, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz warned that the government will fall if the opposition starts marching toward Islamabad.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19.

The police have obtained a three-day physical remand of five police officers arrested for opening fire at a 21-year-old man in Islamabad over the weekend. A joint investigation team has been formed as well.

Punjab had closed down its free WiFi service in all big cities to save over Rs1.9 million. The government said the decision is temporary.

After temperatures dipped in Karachi, a gas shortage was reported in the city. Residents have been forced to cook food on wood.

The Pakistan cricket team made 297 runs in the first innings of the Christchurch Test series. New Zealand started its innings with 34 runs and three wickets.

The mass rollout of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University will begin today in Britain.

Pakistan will decide whether it will reopen educational institutions across the country.