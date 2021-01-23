Today’s outlook: Karachi cold wave, Sindh CNG stations delay opening

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

The State Bank has announced that it will keep the country’s interest rate at 7%.

The Pakistan and South African cricket teams continue to practice at the National Stadium ahead of the Test series in Karachi.

CNG stations in Sindh will reopen on Sunday instead of today. The SSGC has announced that CNG closure will be six days a week instead of five.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah will be in court today for a hearing of the narcotics smuggling case against him.

The Sindh Home Department has allowed shopping malls to remain open all week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of a new cold wave in Karachi from today.