Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Karachi cold wave, Sindh CNG stations delay opening

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi cold wave, Sindh CNG stations delay opening
cng Karachi

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

  • The State Bank has announced that it will keep the country’s interest rate at 7%.
  • The Pakistan and South African cricket teams continue to practice at the National Stadium ahead of the Test series in Karachi.
  • CNG stations in Sindh will reopen on Sunday instead of today. The SSGC has announced that CNG closure will be six days a week instead of five.
  • PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah will be in court today for a hearing of the narcotics smuggling case against him.
  • The Sindh Home Department has allowed shopping malls to remain open all week.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of a new cold wave in Karachi from today.

 
