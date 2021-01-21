Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: JUI-F’s anti-Israel million march in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: JUI-F’s anti-Israel million march in Karachi
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday): JUI-F will be holding an anti-Israel million march in Karachi. The participants will leave from Sohrab Goth and march towards the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. Due to the march, main roads in Karachi including Karsaz, Stadium Road flyover and New Preedy Street will be closed. Four police officers opened fire at a car for not stopping in Faisalabad. One person was killed and two injured. A 12-year-old girl died after she ate poisonous food in Sukkur. Her post-mortem report will come out today. Joe Biden became on Wednesday the 46th president of the United States. Kamala Harris took oath as the country's first female vice-president. The national cricket team has been granted permission to play after everyone tested negative for the coronavirus. The squad will reach Karachi's National Stadium today for practice.
