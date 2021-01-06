Today’s outlook: Hazara community continues protest, PDM rally in Bannu

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

The Hazara community’s protest in Quetta has entered its fourth day. Federal ministers Ali Zaidi and Zulfi Bukhari are in Quetta to meet the protesters. They want justice after 11 miners from their community were executed in Machh. Protests continue across the country.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal is expected to meet the protesters today.

New Zealand declared after making 659 in their innings in Christchurch. Pakistan needs another 354 runs to avoid defeat.

CNG supply across the country has been suspended for three days.

The driver of an online taxi service was kidnapped and then murdered in Lahore.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding a rally in Bannu today. The PML-N will be represented by Ahsan Iqbal and Ameer Muqam.