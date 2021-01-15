Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 15, 2021
Today’s outlook: Govt decides on reopening schools, PM in Lahore
Imran Khan schools

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

  • The government will meet today to review the coronavirus situation and decide whether schools will reopen from January 18. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today and chair a meeting at CM House. He will be briefed on mega projects in the province.
  • Pakistan Steel Mills employees continue their protest outside the CEO’s house in Karachi for the fifth day.
  • The JI will start a new phase of its protest for Karach’s rights. From today till January 31, protests will be staged on main roads in the city.
  • Four people were killed when a gas heater caught fire at a house in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony.
  • The Sindh Assembly will meet today at 2pm.

 
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
