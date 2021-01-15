Today’s outlook: Govt decides on reopening schools, PM in Lahore

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

The government will meet today to review the coronavirus situation and decide whether schools will reopen from January 18. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today and chair a meeting at CM House. He will be briefed on mega projects in the province.

Pakistan Steel Mills employees continue their protest outside the CEO’s house in Karachi for the fifth day.

The JI will start a new phase of its protest for Karach’s rights. From today till January 31, protests will be staged on main roads in the city.

Four people were killed when a gas heater caught fire at a house in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony.

The Sindh Assembly will meet today at 2pm.