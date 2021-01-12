Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Fog in Lahore, Turkish foreign minister visits Pakistan

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
Today’s outlook: Fog in Lahore, Turkish foreign minister visits Pakistan

Here are some of the stories from Pakistan and across the world that we are following today (Tuesday).

  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Pakistan for a three-day visit. “Preparations of the Seventh Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting will also be coordinated during the meetings,” according to a statement issued by the Turkish ministry.
  • Lahore residents have complained of trash piling up in different areas. The Punjab CM has handed the responsibility of cleaning the city to Aslam Iqbal. He will oversee the work being done by the Lahore Waste Management Company.
  • The federal cabinet is expected to discuss the extension in the auditor general’s powers. The bill will be presented in the cabinet today.
  • The Islamabad High Court is expected to announce its verdict on the acquittal of PTI’s Babar Awan in the Nandipur Power reference.
  • The PCB cricket committee will hold a meeting today to discuss the performance of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqas Younis.
  • The Senate chairperson has summoned Saleem Mandviwalla, Shahzad Akbar, the law minister, and the opposition leader to discuss NAB’s role in Pakistan politics.
  • Malaysia’s king Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency to fight a coronavirus surge that is overwhelming hospitals, with critics charging it was a move by an unstable government to cling to power. The announcement came a day after the prime minister introduced sweeping new curbs across much of the Southeast Asian nation, including the closure of most businesses, and warned the health system was “at breaking point”. 
  • Heavy fog in Lahore has resulted in the closure of multiple sections of the Motorway. According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, dense fog has been reported in Thokar Niaz Baig, Mohlanwal, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Jamber, and Pattoki. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights. They have also been advised to call the 130 helpline in case of emergency.

 





 
 
 

 

