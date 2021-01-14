Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Cynthia Ritchie, Rehman Malik withdraw cases, Chan resigns

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Cynthia Ritchie, Rehman Malik withdraw cases, Chan resigns
Cynthia D Ritchie

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

  • Employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills continue their protest in front of the CEO’s house. They are protesting not being paid their salaires and being removed from service. Police and water cannons are at the scene in case the protest gets violent.
  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will meet members of the Ulema today to discuss madrassa students not being allowed to attend PDM protests.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide Nadeem Afzal Chan has resigned.
  • The Supreme Court will continue hearing the presidential reference on whether the Senate elections should be held via open ballot.
  • American blogger Cynthia Ritchie and Senator Rehman Malik have filed requests to withdraw the cases they filed against each other. The Islamabad High Court will hear their requests today.
  • Cricketer Babar Azam has been summoned by the FIA on a woman’s complaint.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
