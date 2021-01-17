Today’s outlook: Committee investigates broadsheet controversy, Sindh CNG stations reopen

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

The Mumbai police presented earlier this week alleged text conversations between Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami and former CEO of India’s Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta. The WhatsApp conversations, which were submitted in court, show that Goswami was aware of the key Indian government decisions, according to the Indian media.

Broadsheet LLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi has said that he was offered multiple bribes by former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee for the investigations of the broadsheet issue. The committee will ensure that action will be taken against those found guilty.

Senate elections should not be held through an open ballot, the election commission said, opposing the presidential reference in favour of the move.

The cricket team of South Africa has arrived in Pakistan after 13 years. It reached Karachi via a chartered flight and has been quarantined. A tournament of three T20s and two Test matches will begin on January 26.

The Met department has predicted a dip in Karachi’s temperature in the upcoming week. The mercury is expected to drop to six degrees.

Pak Sarzameen Party founder Mustafa Kamal has announced a rally against the census in Karachi. The protesters will gather at Sharae Faisal, head towards Nursery and then meet outside the press club.

An emergency has been imposed at the Sindh Building Control Authority over some important decisions. Employees have been called in today.

CNG stations across Sindh will reopen today for 24 hours.