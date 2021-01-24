Today’s outlook: CNG stations reopen, CanSino trial concludes in Lahore

Here are the news stories we are following today (Sunday).

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto, is getting married. A milad will be held for her at Bilawal House today.

CNG stations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad have reopened after 37 days. CNG stations in Sindh also reopen today after a week’s closure.

The air is getting dustier in Karachi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a drop in temperatures in the city next week.

The trial of the coronavirus vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics has been successfully completed at Lahore’s University of Health Sciences without any severe reactions.