Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: CNG stations reopen, CanSino trial concludes in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Today’s outlook: CNG stations reopen, CanSino trial concludes in Lahore
Here are the news stories we are following today (Sunday).

  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto, is getting married. A milad will be held for her at Bilawal House today.
  • CNG stations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad have reopened after 37 days. CNG stations in Sindh also reopen today after a week’s closure.
  • The air is getting dustier in Karachi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a drop in temperatures in the city next week.
  • The trial of the coronavirus vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics has been successfully completed at Lahore’s University of Health Sciences without any severe reactions.

 
