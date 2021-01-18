Today’s outlook: Classes 9-12 reopen across Pakistan, Umerkot by-election underway

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]:

Students of grades nine, 10, 11 and 12 return to school. Educational institutions have been instructed to ensure SOP implementation on campus and face masks are compulsory.

The by-election for Umerkot’s PS-52 is being held today. A total of 50 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

Opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet in Islamabad. They will discuss their protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan tomorrow (January 19)

A hearing of the presidential reference on the Senate elections has been adjourned without hearing.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head to Sukkur.