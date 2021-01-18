Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Classes 9-12 reopen across Pakistan, Umerkot by-election underway

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Classes 9-12 reopen across Pakistan, Umerkot by-election underway
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]: Students of grades nine, 10, 11 and 12 return to school. Educational institutions have been instructed to ensure SOP implementation on campus and face masks are compulsory. The by-election for Umerkot's PS-52 is being held today. A total of 50 polling stations have been declared sensitive. Opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet in Islamabad. They will discuss their protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan tomorrow (January 19) A hearing of the presidential reference on the Senate elections has been adjourned without hearing. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head to Sukkur.
FaceBook WhatsApp
schools open umerkot

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]:

  • Students of grades nine, 10, 11 and 12 return to school. Educational institutions have been instructed to ensure SOP implementation on campus and face masks are compulsory.
  • The by-election for Umerkot’s PS-52 is being held today. A total of 50 polling stations have been declared sensitive.
  • Opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet in Islamabad. They will discuss their protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan tomorrow (January 19)
  • A hearing of the presidential reference on the Senate elections has been adjourned without hearing.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head to Sukkur.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan schools, schools reopen, pakistan schools reopen, coronavirus and pakistan schools, bilawal bhutto zardari, umerkot by-elections,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.