Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Burial of slain Machh miners, PM visits Quetta

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Burial of slain Machh miners, PM visits Quetta
Listen
Here are some of the news we are following today [Saturday]: Hazara protesters have announced the end of their sit-in in Quetta against the killing of 10 coalminers in Balochistan’s Machh. Following this, protests across the country have ended as well. The 10 labourers who were killed in the Machh massacre will be buried at 10am. Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Quetta at 10am. He will be accompanied by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be visiting Balochistan's capital today as well. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has warned assembly members to be careful. There have been threats of an attack at the assembly. A letter for the formation of a judicial commission for the investigation of the Usama Satti murder case in Islamabad has been written and sent to the chief commissioner.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan machh protests

Here are some of the news we are following today [Saturday]:

  • Hazara protesters have announced the end of their sit-in in Quetta against the killing of 10 coalminers in Balochistan’s Machh. Following this, protests across the country have ended as well.
  • The 10 labourers who were killed in the Machh massacre will be buried at 10am.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Quetta at 10am. He will be accompanied by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.
  • Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be visiting Balochistan’s capital today as well.
  • Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has warned assembly members to be careful. There have been threats of an attack at the assembly.
  • A letter for the formation of a judicial commission for the investigation of the Usama Satti murder case in Islamabad has been written and sent to the chief commissioner.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
machh masaccre, machh coal mine workers, machh protestors, machh quetta, machh imran khan, imran khan quetta, army chief quetta, usama satti murder case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.