Today’s outlook: Burial of slain Machh miners, PM visits Quetta

Here are some of the news we are following today [Saturday]:

Hazara protesters have announced the end of their sit-in in Quetta against the killing of 10 coalminers in Balochistan’s Machh. Following this, protests across the country have ended as well.

The 10 labourers who were killed in the Machh massacre will be buried at 10am.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Quetta at 10am. He will be accompanied by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be visiting Balochistan’s capital today as well.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has warned assembly members to be careful. There have been threats of an attack at the assembly.

A letter for the formation of a judicial commission for the investigation of the Usama Satti murder case in Islamabad has been written and sent to the chief commissioner.